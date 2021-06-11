Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie to release memoir, ‘Tenement Kid’

Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie and Echo And The Bunnymen’s Will Sergeant will both release their debut memoirs on Third Man Records’ book imprint.

Gillespie’s book will be titled Tenement Kid, while Sergeant’s will be called Bunnyman: Post-War Kid To Post-Punk Guitarist Of Echo And The Bunnymen.

In a synopsis, the Primal Scream frontman’s work was described as “a righteous path through a decade lost to Thatcherism and saved by acid house”. Over four parts, it will explore Gillespie’s childhood in working-class Glasgow, the formative years of Primal Scream, the Second Summer Of Love, and the Scottish band’s legacy.

Sergeant’s, meanwhile, will follow his own band’s journey, as well as detail the social and musical history in England after the Second World War. In that, he will delve into subjects including Thatcherism and punk.

Both will be published by Third Man Books later this year, with Tenement Kid arriving in October and Bunnyman following in November. You can pre-order both at the Third Man site.

Meanwhile, Primal Scream have been cited by Lorde as the main influence behind her new single ‘Solar Power’. Speaking to Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, she said: “I had never heard Primal Scream in my life. I’d been told to check them out.

“I wrote the song on the piano and then we realised it sounds a lot like ‘Loaded’. It’s just one of those crazy things that they just were the spiritual forebears of the song.”

She added that she had spoken with Gillespie and that he had given her his blessing for the track. “He was like, ‘You know, these things happen, you caught a vibe that we caught years ago,’’’ she explained.