Primal Scream confirmed as first support act for Liam Gallagher’s NHS show

Liam Gallagher has announced that Primal Scream will be supporting him at his upcoming free show for NHS nurses and care workers.

The former Oasis frontman will perform at London’s O2 Arena this October as a thank you to NHS staff who are currently tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets for the concert quickly sold out after going on sale at 9am this morning (April 15). Shortly afterwards, Gallagher took to social media to share a new poster for the gig which included his opening act.

As per the artwork, Primal Scream are the first of “more acts to be confirmed” for the gig. “Proud to be part of this concert for our heroic NHS workers organised by our friend Liam Gallagher,” the band wrote on Instagram.

Gallagher said: “I want to thank everyone who applied for tickets. Due to high demand the event is now sold out. Congratulations to the people who got their hands on some, it’s going to be an amazing night of Rock n Roll for the NHS!”

This comes after Manic Street Preachers also announced two shows in Cardiff, with one free for NHS workers and another to benefit the health service.

“We wanted to do something to show our appreciation, love and respect for the NHS and its amazing brave workers,” said the band. “One free show and one fundraising show seemed the best way for us to express our deep gratitude for all their heroic work.”

Other acts to announce free gigs for NHS staff in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak include Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbot, The Script, and Rick Astley.

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher is among the artists to have donated items to an NHS raffle. The singer has offered up his signed Adidas LG Spezial trainers, tickets for future gigs, a signed Pretty Green parka, and a signed tambourine.