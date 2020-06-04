Primal Scream, Dua Lipa, Ghostpoet and more show solidarity by attending London Black Lives Matter protest

The likes of Primal Scream, Dua Lipa, Ghostpoet and a host of other notable musicians have shown solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement by attending yesterday’s protest in London.

The event was organised as part of a day of action against discrimination following widespread protests in the US and across the world following the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis last week (May 25).

Former police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, while three other officers now all face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

The event, which began in Hyde Park, saw many chanting George Floyd’s name and carrying signs bearing his name.

Footage posted on social media showed Dua Lipa joining the crowds alongside boyfriend Anwar Hadid, who shared videos on Instagram.

Primal Scream also posted footage on the band’s official social media accounts, describing the event as “beautiful.”

Other footage came from Sam Smith, who shared a series of powerful banners and photos from the march.

Ghostpoet, meanwhile, said his first ever march was “life-changing”.

Yesterday’s event also saw John Boyega receiving widespread praise for addressing the huge crowd.

He told the crowd: “Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.”

Boyega also told protesters that he was “speaking to you from my heart”, adding: “Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but fuck that.”

Many protestors at yesterday’s march also wore face masks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, while organisers stressed the need to enforce social distancing guidelines.

It comes after a number of names from across the worlds of music and entertainment have publicly called for justice for George Floyd following his death last week. The likes of Ariana Grande, Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg also called on Americans to vote in yesterday’s presidential primaries (June 2).