Primal Scream and Happy Mondays announce huge open-air UK show for 2023

Primal Scream and Happy Mondays have announced a huge open-air UK show for next summer, with tickets set to go on sale later this year.

The two iconic bands will take over the Kent seaside when they head to Margate’s Dreamland theme park for a one-off gig.

Primal Scream will headline the event, billed as “an epic once-in-a-lifetime party”, on August 5, 2023. Happy Mondays will perform as support, while the bill will also feature some “very special guest DJs”, who are yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Tickets will go on general sale at 11am on Friday (November 11) from the Margate Summer Series website.

NEW SHOW ANNOUNCEMENT!!!

🙌🏻😎💛🧡❤️⭐️

.

HAPPY MONDAYS play Dreamland in Margate with Primal Scream on Saturday 5th August 2023!! ️

.

Tickets on sale Friday 11th November at 10am:

.https://t.co/Nu1il7cbnb

.#HappyMondays #PrimalScream #Dreamland #Margate pic.twitter.com/oONyUhXrIB — Happy Mondays (@Happy_Mondays) November 7, 2022

Other gigs already announced in the Margate Summer Series include the Funk & Soul Weekender and a stop on Bastille’s Bad Blood X tour, celebrating the band’s massive debut album. Tickets for those shows are already on sale.

Last week (November 1), Primal Scream teamed up with another iconic band in Dexys to release a new song in support of striking railway workers. ‘Enough Is Enough’ was produced in collaboration with the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union and is named after the movement that was recently set up to campaign against the cost of living crisis.

The track, which can be purchased from Bandcamp here, was written as a way to help raise funds for the union, which is currently fighting against low pay, job cuts and attacks on terms and conditions.

Happy Mondays, meanwhile, announced their first US tour dates in 14 years last month. The band will perform their 1990 album ‘Pills ’N’ Thrills And Bellyaches’ in full at the shows, which will take place in LA and New York in March 2023.