Primal Scream hit at out at government’s new drug proposals

Primal Scream have hit out at the government’s new drug proposals which could result in middle-class users losing their passport and driving licence.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the plans, which are part of 10-year drugs strategy, that were announced today (December 6), will “come down tougher” on “lifestyle drug users”.

Penalties being considered include confiscating passports, driving licences and larger fines to deter recreational drug users.

Police officers will also be handed powers to go through drug dealers’ phones and contact their clients with warnings about drug use in a bid to spook them into changing their behaviour, according to The Guardian.

It comes despite the Sunday Times reporting (via BBC News) that traces of cocaine had been found in several lavatory areas in Parliament, which House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he found “deeply concerning”.

He has promised to raise allegations of drug use in Parliament with the Metropolitan Police this week.

As a result Primal Scream have hit out over both incidents on Twitter, sharing articles on both before writing: “Nixonian levels of paranoia and cynicism….”

In reference to the government’s proposals, the band added: “There’s gonna be a lot of folk w no passports at ‘Screamadelica’ shows next year,” in reference to their forthcoming ‘Screamadelica’ UK tour.

The band recently added two extra dates to their tour, which will mark the seminal album’s 30th anniversary.

Primal Scream’s 2022 UK tour dates are as follows:



JULY 2022

1 – Glasgow, Queen’s Park

8 – The Piece Hall, Halifax

9 – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl

16 – London, Alexandra Palace Park

22 – Alexandra Head, Cardiff Bay