Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie, Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite to DJ at tribute event for Kiko Loiacono

Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie and Mogwai‘s Stuart Braithwaite are set to DJ at a tribute event for late tour manager Kiko Loiacono.

The pair will be performing at Hackney Wick’s Studio 9294 in London this Sunday (December 11) from 2pm to 11pm GMT. More information can be found here and below.

Loiacono who served as tour manager for acts such as The Growlers, Shame and Tim Burgess, died on November 12.

Advertisement

Primal Scream were among those who paid tribute to Loiacono at the time. “Our friend @drkiko68 died yesterday. He gave his life to rock and roll & left wing politics,” they wrote in an Instagram post. “A beautiful cat. His Kiko Bus was legendary. He criss crossed Europe taking many independent rock bands on adventures they will never forget.

“He drove @bo_ningen_band on Primals UK tour in 2017 – was great to have his positivity and cheer on the road with us. A true believer – he will be missed by many. ‘Bandiera rosse la trionferra’.”

Braithwaite also expressed his condolences following the tour manager’s passing. “Got the awful news that my dear friend @drkiko68 died today. He was a one off. A true believer in music, love and friendship. He was such a champion for all of his friends and was always the best company. The world is a much duller place without him around. Kiko Forever,” he wrote.

A month before his death, Loiacono posted about being on tour with Bass Drum Of Death and The Lemonheads, writing: “The tour with @bassdrumofdeath and @thelemonheadsofficial is fab. Great vibes. Everyone is so nice. @bassdrumofdeath are a great (splendid) surprise and watching them and the lemonheads every night is emotional.

“Thanks to @t_ontour and everyone else and to @evangriffithdando for dedicating the “buddy’s song” every night. Courtney Love’s version of “Into your arms” was mint! And I’ll always respect her for standing against Weinstein since the 90’s.”