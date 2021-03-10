Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie to release new autobiography ‘Tenement Kid’

Primal Scream‘s Bobby Gillespie has announced his new autobiography Tenement Kid.

Set to be published on October 28 via White Rabbit Publishing, Gillespie’s memoir is set to tell the story of how the singer rose from his working-class Glaswegian roots to front one of the biggest bands of the 90s.

According to an official release, the book will tell the story of Gillespie’s formative years – including his time as the drummer in The Jesus & Mary Chain.

Advertisement

It will also focus on his fateful meeting with the late Andrew Weatherall, who won acclaim for his production work on Primal Scream’s seminal 1991 album ‘Screamadelica’.

Gillespie said: “The publisher Lee Brackstone has been hassling me for years to write a book. I always rebuffed him with some excuse or the other. At the beginning of 2020 I wanted to challenge myself creatively and do something I had never done before.

“I didn’t want to write another rock record, I’d done plenty of those, so, I decided to write a memoir of my early life and worked on it all through the summer, Autumn and Winter of 2020 and here it is. It is titled Tenement Kid as I spent the first ten years of my life living in one. I am very proud of it. I hope you enjoy reading it as much as I did writing it.”

Lee Brackstone, publisher at White Rabbit, added: “I have been trying to persuade Bobby to write a book for a decade because I knew he would write something that is so much more than your usual rockstar memoir.

“Tenement Kid is many things: the story of Primal Scream and the early years of Jesus and Mary Chain, a paean to Glasgow in the ‘60s and ‘70s, long since disappeared, a work of social history and memoir that burns with political fervour and driven intensity.

Advertisement

“It is also of course a compelling account of punk, the acid house years and the Second Summer of Love. After the year we have all experienced it is the tonic we all need: a joyful, celebratory and beautifully written book which will remind us of better times, just – as we hope – those better times might be returning.”