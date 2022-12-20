Primal Scream’s Martin Duffy has died aged 55

Primal Scream keyboardist Martin Duffy has died aged 55.

The news was confirmed on Twitter by Tim Burgess, Duffy’s one-time bandmate in The Charlatans, who wrote: “Another tragic loss of a beautiful soul.”

Growing up in Birmingham, Duffy joined indie band Felt at 16 years old, with the band going on to sign to Creation Records.

He was then a part of Primal Scream for three decades, going from part-time to full-time member and also guesting on frontman Bobby Gillespie‘s 2020 album with Savages‘ Jehnny Beth, ‘Utopian Ashes’.

Duffy also notoriously stepped in at the last minute to play with The Charlatans when they supported Oasis at Knebworth.

“Martin Duffy stepped in to save The Charlatans when we lost Rob – he played with us at Knebworth and was a true friend,” Burgess’ statement added.

“He toured with me in my solo band too – he was a pleasure to spend time with. Safe travels Duffy.”

No official statement has yet been made by Duffy’s family or Primal Scream.

Speechless and heartbroken. RIP Duffy xxx pic.twitter.com/yGwMFxiJm3 — James Endeacott (@jamesendeacott) December 20, 2022

Another tragic loss of a beautiful soul. Martin Duffy stepped in to save The Charlatans when we lost Rob – he played with us at Knebworth and was a true friend. He toured with me in my solo band too – he was a pleasure to spend time with. Safe travels Duffy 💔 pic.twitter.com/cvuEvvqYGa — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) December 20, 2022

Christ, Martin Duffy too. Barely a week goes by without me listening to his electrifying playing on this tune. Still a teenager at this point. What a brutal 24 hours this is turning out to be. https://t.co/9rt07525Ve — Pete Paphides (@petepaphides) December 20, 2022

This is a developing story…