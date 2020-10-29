Primal Scream’s Simone Marie Butler teams up with White Hills for ‘Honesty’

Primal Scream bassist Simone Marie Butler has teamed up with White Hills for the brutal new track ‘Honesty’. Check out the dark and cinematic video on NME first below.

The second single from the NYC duo’s new album ‘Splintered Metal Sky’ was written as ” an attack on hypocrisy, claustrophobia and mendacious power structures in both the UK and the USA”. This follows on the single ‘Illusion’, which featured Jim Jarmusch as a guest playing ambient guitar.

“I’m a massive fan of the band,” said Simone. “The whole album is really exciting, because every contributor is a fan of each others’ work. I’m a massive fan of Jim Jarmusch’s films and his band, Sqürl, as well. What White Hills have done has become more important as time has passed this year. Being able to work remotely has been a saving grace for musicians who haven’t been able to play shows.”

Advertisement

Explaining the Primal Scream bassist and Soho Radio’s spot on the track, White Hills drummer Ego Sensation added: “Simone unleashes a seething ferociousness in her voice, tackling the words with a striking range.”

﻿

The dark and Lynchian visuals were made in collaboration with Northern Irish filmmaker Kiran Acharya, combining footage shot by Ego Sensation in New York with Simone in London, exploring the darkness of each city.

“The video ended up being more intense because of this pent-up energy,” said Simone. “It’s been great to collaborate like this – it reinvigorates your approach.”

She added: “We’ve seen London become a shadow of its former self. You realise that the city – the energy, the soul – is the people. We’ve seen the death of businesses, and boarded-up shops. This sense of loss. And it’s becoming more of dictatorship; more of a system rather than a government. It’s definitely time for us to be honest about how we want to live our lives and how we can help one another.”

Advertisement

Splintered Metal Sky by White Hills is out now and available here.