Primavera Sound Festival has confirmed its line-up for 2022, with the likes of The Strokes, Tame Impala and Lorde all on the bill.

The Barcelona festival cancelled both its 2020 and 2021 editions due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now intends to return in 2022 with a bumper event.

Over 400 artists will perform as part of Primavera 2022, which will primarily be held at the Parc del Fòrum across two weekends next year: June 2-4 and June 9-11.

More than 150 shows will also take place in venues across Barcelona between June 5-8 next year as part of the festival. Primavera 2022 will then close with the ‘Brunch On The Beach’ party on June 12.

The line-up for Primavera Sound Festival has been announced this morning (May 25) in an announcement video, confirming that the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, The National, Dua Lipa, Gorillaz and many more will play in 2022. You can find the full line-up here.

Twice upon a time ✨👯✨

Tickets go on sale on 1st June at 11:00 CEST

Tickets for Primavera 2022 will go on sale on June 1 via DICE. Ticketholders for the cancelled 2020 and 2021 editions of Primavera will be able to attend one weekend of Primavera 2022 of their choosing, or they can upgrade their tickets in order to attend both weekends.

Refunds will also be available for any 2020 or 2021 ticketholders who do not wish to attend Primavera 2022. You can find out more information here.

The Primavera Weekender is set to return later this year following its inaugural edition in 2019.