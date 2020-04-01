Festivals

Primavera Sound 2020 issue update on refunds and the line-up after postponement

The event was recently moved from June to August due to coronavirus

Andrew Trendell
Atmosphere during the concert of Battles on second day of Primavera Sound 2016 on June 2, 2016 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Xavi Torrent/WireImage)

Primavera Sound have issued an update for ticketholders with regards to the line-up and acquiring a refund, after its 2020 edition was delayed from June until August due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While scores of gigs, festivals and tours have been cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Primavera sound announced last week that it would be pushing the dates of their 20th anniversary festival until later this summer.

The initial line-up announcement featured the likes of The StrokesLana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, BeckBikini KillCaribouMassive AttackIggy PopDisclosureKing PrincessThe NationalKacey MusgravesPavementKing KruleBrockhampton and Young Thug. 

Now, the Barcelona festival have assured that they are working to secure as many of the same names as possible for the new dates and fans will be updated as soon is responsible.

“We know that for many people this is a very complicated situation, that’s why we’re working on different solutions,” a spokesperson told NME. “As soon as the state of alarm in Spain is over, we are confident we’ll be able to offer our audience several options, which our team is working on.

“Regarding the line-up, we are in contact with all the artists and working in coordination with them regarding the new date, so we will communicate the final lineup as soon as possible. We know it’s not easy, but we ask for a little more patience.”

The Strokes live at The Roundhouse, London. Credit: Jenn Five/NME

Meanwhile, many ticketholders have also recently taken to social media to voice their frustration at being unable to claim refunds. However, Primavera Sound said that more information on the ticket policy will be available once “the state of alarm” around the virus in Spain is over.

A spokesperson continued: “You may have heard or read that there will be no refunds whatsoever, but we’d kindly want to remark that the only official communication from Primavera Sound, as per today and as shared with ticketholders through email and our own social media channels, is the one which states the postponing and the fact that the tickets which have been already purchased will be valid for the new dates. This means, as said, that until the state of alarm is over we won’t reactivate the tickets sales, nor are we allowed to give more information about the ticket policy.”

They added: “This is the info we’ve shared not only with our audience but also with our partners and collaborators, and the only official one so far. We really appreciate your understanding in this unprecedented situation, therefore we ask for your patience and trust. Thank you.”

Primavera Sound will take place from August 26-30 and tickets already purchased for the festival will continue to be valid for the new dates. This is the same weekend as the Reading and Leeds festival is also due to take place.

It comes as festivals in the UK continue to be cancelled, with Lovebox, Parklife and All Points East all cancelling their events last week – alongside Download and the Isle Of Wight Festival.

Last month month, Glastonbury festival cancelled in what would have been its 50th anniversary year.

