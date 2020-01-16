The Strokes, Lana Del Rey and Tyler, the Creator lead Primavera 2020 line-up

The Strokes, Lana Del Rey and Tyler, the Creator are among the leading names on this year’s Primavera Sound line-up.

The festival, which is held in Barcelona, will take place later from June 3-7, with this year’s event marking Primavera’s 20th anniversary.

The full line-up for Primavera Sound 2020 has now been announced. As well as the three aforementioned artists, the likes of Beck, Bikini Kill, Caribou, Massive Attack, Iggy Pop, Disclosure, King Princess, The National, Kacey Musgraves, Pavement, King Krule, Brockhampton and Young Thug are also on the bill.

Advertisement

You can see the line-up for the June 4-6 days of Primavera Sound 2020 below.

Tickets for Primavera Sound 2020 are on sale now, and you can buy them here. You can find out more information about this year’s festival here.

All passes for this year’s festival will be mobile-only in a bid to crack down on ticket touts.

“Anyone who thinks touting can’t be solved should take a look at this. It’s working and it’s working at scale,” DICE CEO Phil Hutcheon said of the new initiative after the organisation teamed with Primavera for this year’s festival.

“I feel like a lot of solutions out there are making it harder for the fans. Our belief is that the only customer we have is the fans, so we ignore everything else and make sure we deliver for them.”

Advertisement

Last year’s Primavera Sound drew praise after announcing a 50/50 gender balance on its line-up.