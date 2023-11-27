Primavera Sound 2024: Festival reveals day splits for line-up and who’s headlining when

Primavera Sound has revealed its festival day splits for its 2024 line-up along with its headliner schedule.

On Tuesday, November 21, the festival announced a handful of headliners which included Lana Del Rey, Pulp, The National, FKA Twigs, SZA, Disclosure, Justice, Mitski, Phoenix, PJ Harvey and Vampire Weekend.

Today (November 27), the festival has shared the day splits for the line-up and when each headliner will perform. Check out the poster below:

Tickets for the annual Spanish festival, which is set to take place from May 30 to June 1 at the Parc del Fòrum, are on sale now. Prices for a full festival pass range from €265 (£229) to €535 (£463). Single day tickets are set to go on sale tomorrow, November 28 at 11am CET (10am GMT). Visit here to purchase festival passes.

A full festival pass will grant attendees access to Opening Day on May 29, 2024 as well as Brunch Electronik on June 2, 2024 by booking in advance, as both events are subject to capacity. Day tickets for Brunch Electronik will also be on sale on November 28 for those who do not have a full festival ticket.

Last year’s instalment saw performances from Blur, Kendrick Lamar and Rosalía, which NME hailed as the “always excellently-curated Barcelona festival” which “returned to form”.

It added: “A festival that entreats its punters to care about the future looks to be gradually entering a new, bright and reinvigorated era of its own.”

Meanwhile, Primavera Sound will not be returning to Madrid next year. While the Spanish festival has taken place in Barcelona since 2001, 2023 was the first year that it became a dual-site event, with the same line-up playing both locations.

“Although both the city of Madrid and the whole region welcomed us with open arms, with a warmth that was mirrored in the institutions, the cultural agents and of course the audience, the external difficulties that the festival had to face in the final stretch of the pre-production gave rise to one of the most complicated events that Primavera Sound has ever had to face,” said Almudena Heredero, director of Primavera Sound Madrid, in a press release.

However, Primavera Sound will debut in Peru this year, marking the festival’s latest expansion.