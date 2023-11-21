Primavera Sound announce stacked line-up for 2024

Primavera Sound have announced the first wave of acts for the Barcelona 2024 line-up.

Lana Del Rey, Pulp, The National, FKA Twigs, SZA, Disclosure, Justice, Mitski, Phoenix, PJ Harvey and Vampire Weekend are among headliners at the annual Spanish festival, which takes place from May 30 to June 1, 2024 at the Parc del Fòrum

Other acts on the huge 2024 bill include Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, Jai Paul Ammarae, Arca, Omar Apollo, Bikini Kill, Amyl And The Sniffers, Deftones, Ethel Cain, Kim Petras, Peggy Gou, Romy, The Last Dinner Party and many more.

Fan sale tickets will be available to purchase from Thursday (November 23) 11 am CET via registration on the Primavera website until Wednesday (November 22) at 11:59pm CET. General on-sale tickets are then available to purchase from Friday (November 24) at 11am CET from here.

Check out the teaser video and full line-up so far below.

To be played on repeat 🔁 Fan sale tickets available November 23rd at 11:00H (CET), registration open on our website until November 22nd at 23:59H (CET).

General on-sale available from Friday at 11:00H (CET).

__ Fan sale de abonos disponible el 23 de noviembre a las 11:00H… pic.twitter.com/HqH1uZhOpq — Primavera Sound (@Primavera_Sound) November 21, 2023

Last year’s instalment saw performances from Blur, Kendrick Lamar and Rosalía, which NME hailed as the “always excellently-curated Barcelona festival” which “returned to form”.

It added: “A festival that entreats its punters to care about the future looks to be gradually entering a new, bright and reinvigorated era of its own.”