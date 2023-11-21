NewsMusic News

Primavera Sound announce stacked line-up for 2024

Pulp, Lana Del Rey, The National, SZA and Troye Sivan are among acts announced for the huge 2024 instalment

By Hollie Geraghty
View of the crowd during a concert at the day 2 of Primavera Sound
View of the crowd during a concert at the day 2 of Primavera Sound Barcelona 2023 on June 01, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain (CREDIT: Xavi Torrent/Redferns)

Primavera Sound have announced the first wave of acts for the Barcelona 2024 line-up.

Lana Del Rey, Pulp, The National, FKA Twigs, SZA, Disclosure, Justice, Mitski, Phoenix, PJ Harvey and Vampire Weekend are among headliners at the annual Spanish festival, which takes place from May 30 to June 1, 2024 at the Parc del Fòrum

Other acts on the huge 2024 bill include Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, Jai Paul Ammarae, Arca, Omar Apollo, Bikini Kill, Amyl And The Sniffers, Deftones, Ethel Cain, Kim Petras, Peggy Gou, Romy, The Last Dinner Party and many more.

Fan sale tickets will be available to purchase from Thursday (November 23) 11 am CET via registration on the Primavera website until Wednesday (November 22) at 11:59pm CET. General on-sale tickets are then available to purchase from Friday (November 24) at 11am CET from here.

Check out the teaser video and full line-up so far below.

Primavera Sound Barcelona poster 2024
Primavera Sound Barcelona 2024 line-up (CREDIT: Press)

Last year’s instalment saw performances from Blur, Kendrick Lamar and Rosalía, which NME hailed as the “always excellently-curated Barcelona festival” which “returned to form”.

It added: “A festival that entreats its punters to care about the future looks to be gradually entering a new, bright and reinvigorated era of its own.”

