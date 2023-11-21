NewsMusic News

Primavera Sound announce stacked line-up for 2024

Pulp, Lana Del Rey, The National, SZA and Troye Sivan are among acts announced for the huge 2024 instalment

By Hollie Geraghty
View of the crowd during a concert at the day 2 of Primavera Sound
View of the crowd during a concert at the day 2 of Primavera Sound Barcelona 2023 on June 01, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain (CREDIT: Xavi Torrent/Redferns)

Primavera Sound has announced the first wave of acts for its Barcelona 2024 line-up.

Lana Del Rey, Pulp, The National, FKA Twigs, SZA, Troye Sivan and Charli XCX are among acts on the stacked line-up that was revealed in a teaser video Tuesday morning (November 21).

Also set to perform across the Spanish festival – which takes place from May 30 to June 1, 2024 – includes Ammarae, Arca, Bikini Kill, Deftones, Disclosure, Ethel Cain, Kim Petras, The Last Dinner Party, Mitski, Omar Apollo, Peggy Gou, Phoenix, PJ Harvey, Romy, Vampire Weekend and many more.

Fan sale tickets will be available to purchase from Thursday (November 23) 11 am CET via registration on the Primavera website until Wednesday (November 22) at 11:59pm CET. General on-sale tickets are available to purchase from Friday (November 24) at 11am CET from here.

Check out the full teaser video and line-up so far below.

Last year’s instalment saw performances from Blur, Kendrick Lamar and Rosalía, which NME hailed “always excellently-curated Barcelona festival” which “returned to form”.

