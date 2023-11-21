Primavera Sound announce stacked line-up for 2024

Primavera Sound has announced the first wave of acts for its Barcelona 2024 line-up.

Lana Del Rey, Pulp, The National, FKA Twigs, SZA, Troye Sivan and Charli XCX are among acts on the stacked line-up that was revealed in a teaser video Tuesday morning (November 21).

Also set to perform across the Spanish festival – which takes place from May 30 to June 1, 2024 – includes Ammarae, Arca, Bikini Kill, Deftones, Disclosure, Ethel Cain, Kim Petras, The Last Dinner Party, Mitski, Omar Apollo, Peggy Gou, Phoenix, PJ Harvey, Romy, Vampire Weekend and many more.

Fan sale tickets will be available to purchase from Thursday (November 23) 11 am CET via registration on the Primavera website until Wednesday (November 22) at 11:59pm CET. General on-sale tickets are available to purchase from Friday (November 24) at 11am CET from here.

Check out the full teaser video and line-up so far below.

To be played on repeat 🔁 Fan sale tickets available November 23rd at 11:00H (CET), registration open on our website until November 22nd at 23:59H (CET).

General on-sale available from Friday at 11:00H (CET).

__ Fan sale de abonos disponible el 23 de noviembre a las 11:00H… pic.twitter.com/HqH1uZhOpq — Primavera Sound (@Primavera_Sound) November 21, 2023

Last year’s instalment saw performances from Blur, Kendrick Lamar and Rosalía, which NME hailed “always excellently-curated Barcelona festival” which “returned to form”.