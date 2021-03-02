Primavera Sound Festival 2021 has been cancelled, the festival’s organisers have confirmed.

The Barcelona event had been due to take place from June 2-6, with the likes of Tame Impala, The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator, FKA twigs, Charli XCX and Gorillaz all booked to perform.

After Primavera’s organisers were forced to axe their plans for the 2020 festival due to the coronavirus pandemic, the prevailing uncertainty surrounding the global health crisis has now forced the cancellation of Primavera Sound 2021 as well.

Organisers confirmed this morning (March 2) that it is “with great sadness that we must announce that the 20th anniversary of Primavera Sound Barcelona is postponed until 2022 due to force majeure”.

“We have reached this painful decision due to the uncertainty surrounding the legal framework for large events on the original dates of the festival (June 2-6), which, added to the restrictions that currently exist, mean that we cannot work normally on the preparation of the festival nor ensure that, once the date arrives, it can be celebrated,” the festival said in a statement.

“Although it is painful, we know that this is the right decision, especially for those of you who have to plan your trip in advance,” they continued.

“But the twentieth anniversary of Primavera Sound deserves a party like the ones we are used to, and the global situation does not seem favourable to allowing something like this to happen this summer. At least not in a way in which we can live the full Primavera Sound experience.”

All ticketholders will have the option of keeping their tickets for 2022, though a 2021 refund option will be available from June 2 – when Primavera say their 2022 line-up will be revealed.

“We are really sorry for all the inconvenience and disappointment this may cause. We will make it doubly good in 2022,” the organisers added. “Because yes, really, we will dance together again… and like never before.”

Primavera Sound previously hailed the successful results of a trial they held back in December which investigated the possibility of holding live music events without social distancing during the pandemic.

The organisers also recently announced a series of in-person gigs at Barcelona’s Coliseum Theatre – although those shows will strictly adhere to coronavirus safety measures.