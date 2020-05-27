Primavera Sound Festival announce 2021 line-up

Primavera Sound Festival have announced the first 100 names on the line-up for their 2021 festival.

The Barcelona-held event is set to return next year for its 20th anniversary after the 2020 edition was cancelled earlier this month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Primavera have this morning (May 27) confirmed the line-up for 2021, announcing that the likes of The Strokes, Tame Impala, Gorillaz, FKA twigs and Tyler, the Creator will perform next year between June 2-6.

Advertisement

Pavement, Jorja Smith, Beck, Caribou, Disclosure, Brockhampton, Iggy Pop, Bikini Kill, Idles, Mabel, The National, Rina Sawayama and Jehnny Beth are all also on the line-up, which you can see below.

All tickets that were purchased for Primavera Sound Barcelona 2020 will be valid for 2021, while remaining tickets for the 2021 festival will go on sale next Wednesday (June 3). You can find out more information about next year’s event, as well as the procedure for refunds and ticket exchanges, here.

In a statement, the Primavera organisers said: “Whoever said that the second chances are never good did not imagine that we would experience something like what is happening this 2020. With the whole world on pause due to the evolution of the global pandemic and with the live music sector holding its breath facing a summer without festivals, we can only look forward: towards 2021, specifically, the year in which we are going to recover everything that will be pending from 2020.

“So, we are especially proud to announce that the first names in the Primavera Sound Barcelona 2021 line-up feature a majority of artists who reconfirm their presence at the festival, as well as the occasional very special new addition. A first selection of artists that condenses the spirit of the festival for an edition that is as long awaited as this 20th anniversary edition is, and that will be updated soon with new names, both from the 2020 lineup and new surprises.

“There is no doubt: in 2021, Primavera Sound will still be Primavera Sound.”

Advertisement

While a number of the acts who were booked for Primavera 2020 have been confirmed for next year, Lana Del Rey is a notable absentee from the 2021 line-up. Massive Attack, King Princess, Kacey Musgraves and Brittany Howard are also missing from the 2021 bill, having all been booked to play at Primavera 2020.