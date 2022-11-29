Primavera Sound Festival 2023: Blur, Depeche Mode, Kendrick Lamar and Rosalía announced to headline

Primavera Sound Festival has announced its line-up for 2023, with Depeche Mode, Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía and more set to headline.

The 2023 instalment of the festival, which will take place in both Barcelona and Madrid, will also feature headliners including Halsey, FKA twigs, Skrillex, St. Vincent, The Moldy Peaches, Calvin Harris and Le Tigre.

Pet Shop Boys will also perform at the the festival on Wednesday’s free day.

Earlier this year, Primavera Sound announced that the festival will take place in both Barcelona and Madrid for the first time, sharing in a press statement that the two cities will “mirror each other on two consecutive weekends”, taking place at The Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona from June 1-3, and the Ciudad del Rock in Arganda del Rey in Madrid from June 8-10.

In total there will be over 200 performances in each city, which will feature a “shared line-up shared 620 kilometers apart, with a few small exceptions”.

Depeche Mode’s headline performance will mark their stage comeback after five years.

A press statement from the festival read: “Look for yourself in the Primavera Sound 2023 line-up… and find yourself. Because we assure you that you are there. After twenty editions, the festival is the mirror in which the community that will come from near and far to Barcelona and for the first time to Madrid next June looks at itself and recognises itself, but after everything it has experienced, this reflection goes in two directions, marking the richest musical itinerary we can think of: Primavera Sound also looks for and finds itself in its own audience.

“The learning is therefore twofold, just like the venues where a line-up will be deployed in which everything matters, full of surprises and at the same time familiar.”

The festival is also set to welcome the likes of Turnstile, Arlo Parks, Måneskin, PinkPantheress, Christine And The Queens, Fred again.., Caroline Polachek, The Voidz, Japanese Breakfast and many more.

All tickets for Primavera Sound Barcelona 2023 and Primavera Sound Madrid 2023 will go on sale on 12pm CET this Thursday, December 1 on DICE. You can find additional information here.