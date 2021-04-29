Primavera Sound Festival is reportedly set to return as an expanded event in 2022.

Following the cancellation of the Barcelona event in 2020 and 2021 due to coronavirus, the festival is apparently set to resume over two weekends, according to Reuters.

In this new format, it will reportedly take place on June 2-5 and June 9-12 in 2022, doubling its usual length, and will have around 400 shows across two lineups.

NME has contacted a representative for Primavera Sound Festival who said they were “unable to comment” on the reports.

This year’s event had been due to take place from June 2-6, with the likes of Tame Impala, The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator, FKA twigs, Charli XCX and Gorillaz all booked to perform.

All ticket-holders will have the option of keeping their tickets for 2022, though a 2021 refund option will be available from June 2 – when Primavera say their 2022 line-up will be revealed.

Primavera Sound previously hailed the successful results of a trial they held back in December which investigated the possibility of holding live music events without social distancing during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Primavera Weekender is set to return later this year following its inaugural edition in 2019.

Organised by the same team behind Primavera Sound, the two-day event will take place on November 5-6 at the Magic Robin Hood resort in Benidorm.

Organisers are promising over 30 artists on the bill for the event, with the line-up set to be released in the coming weeks.