Primavera Sound Festival are set to begin broadcasting a host of past live sets, marking what would have been their planned 2020 edition.

The Barcelona festival, which would have celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, was originally meant to take place from June 3-7. However, in March organisers announced that the event had been postponed until August 26-30, 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

As the situation worsened, Primavera Sound was last month pushed back once again. The festival will now run between June 2-6, 2021.

With Primavera 2020 now due to have started, organisers have today (June 4) taken to their social media channels to unveil a schedule of live performances which will play out on their official website.

The Live & Relive Primavera event will run from later today until this coming Saturday (June 6), offering up full past performances from the likes of Blur (2013), Christine & The Queens (2019), Warpaint (2018), and Jamie xx (2017).

“Today we should be dancing together in Parc del Forum, so we deserve a celebration!” the announcement read. “Join us this weekend on PS Life and stream some shows we really love from the history of our festival. We start today at 4pm: come, chat and dance with us!”

Fans will also be able to watch Sharon Van Etten‘s 2014 set, as well as Angel Olsen, Caribou, Swans and more. Check out the full line-up in the above post and find more information here.

This comes after Primavera Sound confirmed the first wave of artists for the 2021 festival last week, with The Strokes, Tame Impala, Gorillaz, FKA twigs and Tyler, the Creator all appearing on the bill among others.

Announcing Primavera’s postponement last month, organisers wrote in a statement: “We are devastated and are terribly sorry for the inconvenience caused, but the health and well-being of our festivalgoers and all of the people involved in the festival has always been and is still our absolute priority.

“We cannot thank you enough for your patience, love and understanding in this uncertain scenario. We will never forget this.”