Primavera Sound festival have hailed a successful trial held last weekend, investigating the possibility of holding live music events without social distancing.

The event, dubbed PRIMACOV, was organised by Primavera Sound alongside the Hospital Germans Trias in Barcelona and the Fight AIDS and Infectious Diseases Foundations.

At the event on Saturday (December 12), 1,042 attended a concert with local DJs at the 1,608 capacity Sala Apolo venue in Barcelona.

At the event, rapid testing was employed before entry was granted, with every attendee needing to return a negative test, which was available within 15 minutes.

“That was, precisely, the objective of this study: to validate these kind of tests as an extremely useful tool to be able to carry out any type of event, whether musical or not, without social distancing,” the team behind PRIMACOV explained in a statement.

The new trial from Primavera is one of a handful of new techniques touted to enable the return of traditional live music.

This week, it was revealed that legendary London venue The 100 Club will pilot a new ventilation system next month that aims to wipe out 99.99 per cent of dangerous airborne pathogens, such as the coronavirus, within buildings.

Developed by a British team of engineers, scientists, medical experts and entrepreneurs, the PRS (Pathogen Reduction System) has been designed to fit into a building’s existing ventilation system.

It then works to scrub indoor air clean “by using high intensity UVC light to safely inactivate 99.99 per cent of dangerous airborne pathogens such as COVID-19, MRSA, measles, TB and the common flu virus”.

Last week, the president of Live Nation, Joe Berchtold, said that he felt “very good” about the prospect of traditional live music returning next summer.

Glastonbury Festival, though, say they are “a long way” off being able to confirm that their 2021 edition will go ahead.

After cancelling its 2020 edition, Primavera Sound plans to return to Barcelona next June, with a line-up including The Strokes, Tame Impala, Gorillaz, FKA twigs and Tyler, the Creator.