Primavera Sound to debut in Peru this November

Primavera Sound has announced that it will debut in Peru this year, marking the festival’s latest expansion.

The festival, which also hosts editions in Barcelona, Buenos Aires, São Paulo, Bogotá and more, will debut in its newest South America territory in November.

Primavera Sound in Lima will take place on November 22 and December 2, 7 and 8, where The Cure, Bad Gyal, Pet Shop Boys and Bad Religion will headline. Also on the current line-up are Just Mustard and The Cure’s regular opening act The Twilight Sad.

Sharing the new to their social media, Primavera Sound said that more ticket sale information is coming soon.

The Cure are due to headline all four upcoming South American editions of the festival – São Paulo, Buenos Aires, Bogotá and Asunción – their first South American shows in a decade as part of their ‘Songs of a Lost World Tour‘.

Last month, Primavera Sound confirmed that the festival will not be returning to Madrid next year.

While the Spanish-founded festival has taken place in Barcelona since 2001, this year was the first that it became a dual-site event, with the same line-up playing both locations.

However, following numerous issues with its inaugural edition, organisers announced that the festival will not take place in the Spanish capital next year.

Almudena Heredero, director of Primavera Sound Madrid, said in a press statement that “although the evaluation of the festival was more than satisfactory on a musical level”, expectations were not met “due to several logistical aspects”.

“And that leads us to understand that, now, the conditions are not right for Madrid to have a Primavera Sound as it deserves in 2024.”

The opening day of Primavera Sound Madrid was cancelled due to safety issues posed by severe weather, where Blur, Yard Act, Halsey, Le Tigre, Turnstile and more were due to perform.

Back in March, Primavera organiser Joan Pons told NME that they decided on launching a sister festival in Madrid due to the venue – the Ciudad del Rock of Arganda Del Rey – being “like a dream site” for the event.

In a four-star review of the 2023 Barcelona festival, NME described it as “a comeback worth shouting about” as the “excellently-curated Barcelona festival returns to form”.