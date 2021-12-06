Primavera Sound to launch in LA with Arctic Monkeys, Nine Inch Nails, Lorde and more

Arctic Monkeys, Nine Inch Nails, Lorde and more acts have been announced for the debut edition of Primavera Sound Los Angeles next year.
The festival, which was meant to launch last summer before plans were shelved due to COVID-enforced restrictions, takes place from September 16-18 at the LA State Historic Park.
James Blake, Mitski, Arca, Khruangbin, Bicep, Clairo, Darkside, King Krule, Low, PinkPantheress, Kim Gordon, Fontaines D.C., Helena Hauff, Tierra Whack, John Talabot and Dry Cleaning are also among the names announced today (December 6) for the inaugural event, which is an expansion of the original Barcelona-based festival.
More acts are to be announced.
The pre-sale starts this Friday (December 10) at 10am PT (6pm GMT) and any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public the same day at 2pm PT (10pm GMT).
Three-day general admission tickets start at $399 plus fees and three-day VIP tickets start at $925 plus fees. Visit here for tickets and more information.
Hola Los Angeles!
✨Primavera Sound LA ✨
Sign up now for the pre-sale that starts Friday 12/10 at 10AM PT.
All tickets starting at $50 down.
➡️ https://t.co/00Aq4fOQt0 pic.twitter.com/69AsbfoHl2
— Primavera Sound L.A. (@Primavera_LA_) December 6, 2021
Meanwhile, Primavera is set to return to Barcelona across two weekends in 2022.
The festival’s line-up includes The Strokes, Tame Impala, Lorde, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and many more acts.
In addition, the festival is running indoor gigs to bridge the gap between the two weekends with appearances from Beck, Disclosure, Jamie xx and others.
News that Arctic Monkeys will play the inaugural LA event follows recent confirmation of several 2022 festival appearances as well as a European tour.
The band’s drummer Matt Helders revealed recently that the group’s upcoming seventh album – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ – was “pretty much” finished and is likely to arrive ahead of the summer shows.