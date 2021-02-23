Primavera Sound to launch in-person concert series this April

Primavera Sound has announced details of an in-person concert series that will launch at Barcelona’s Coliseum Theatre this April.

Organisers of the acclaimed Spanish festival say that the gigs will strictly adhere to coronavirus safety measures when they take place from April 26-May 2, featuring performances from the likes of Swedish singer-songwriter José González and Spanish collective Califato ¾.

Dubbed Coliseum Nights, organisers have said the event will allow fans to “reconnect” with live music.

“When the sad first anniversary approaches since live music stopped sounding the way we were used to, we need to reconnect with the artists in an environment as similar as possible to before.

“With the majority of the concert halls still closed and at serious risk of disappearance, Primavera Sound will be installed for a whole week at the Coliseum Theatre in Barcelona”, a press release confirmed.

Recuperando sensaciones: llega Nits del Coliseum, el ciclo de conciertos que retomará la música en directo durante una semana entera en Barcelona entre el 26 de abril y el 2 de mayo. 🎟 Entradas a la venta en: https://t.co/4fqABqQgWB pic.twitter.com/MkoxV3uaBU — primavera_sound (@Primavera_Sound) February 19, 2021

The latest return to live music comes after Primavera previously held a successful trial to investigate the possibility of holding live music events without social distancing.

At the event, rapid testing was employed before entry was granted, with every attendee needing to return a negative test, which was available within 15 minutes.

Subsequent results showed no signs of infection at the trial.

After cancelling its 2020 edition, Primavera Sound plans to return to Barcelona next June, with a lineup including The Strokes, Tame Impala, Gorillaz, FKA twigs and Tyler, the Creator.