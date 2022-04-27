NewsMusic News

Primavera Sound to launch in South America with Arctic Monkeys, Björk, Travis Scott and Lorde

Three events are set to take place in Brazil, Chile and Argentina later this year

By Damian Jones
Arctic Monkeys, Björk, Travis Scott, Lorde and more have been announced for the debut edition of Primavera Sound in South America later this year.

Three events are set to take place in Brazil, Chile and Argentina in November with the line-ups also including Jack White, Pixies, Interpol, Charli XCX, Beach House, Father John Misty, Phoebe Bridgers and Mitski.

Notably, the trio of performances mark Travis Scott’s return to the festival stage for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy.

The rapper has played a series of intimate, private engagements in recent months, including a Coachella afterparty.

Primavera Sound São Paulo will run from October 31 to November 6 at Distrio Anhembi.

Primavera Sound Santiago and Primavera Sound Buenos Aires will run concurrently between November 7 and 13 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos and Parque de los Niños. You can purchase tickets here.

Meanwhile, Arctic MonkeysNine Inch NailsLorde and more acts are also set to perform at the debut edition of Primavera Sound Los Angeles from September 16-18 at the LA State Historic Park.

Elsewhere, Primavera is set to return to Barcelona across two weekends in June.

The festival’s line-up includes The StrokesTame ImpalaLordeDua LipaMegan Thee Stallion, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and many more acts.

In addition, the festival is running indoor gigs to bridge the gap between the two weekends with appearances from BeckDisclosureJamie xx and others.

The event will take place in both Barcelona and Madrid in 2023.

