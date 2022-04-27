Primavera Sound to launch in South America with Arctic Monkeys, Björk, Travis Scott and Lorde

Arctic Monkeys, Björk, Travis Scott, Lorde and more have been announced for the debut edition of Primavera Sound in South America later this year.

Three events are set to take place in Brazil, Chile and Argentina in November with the line-ups also including Jack White, Pixies, Interpol, Charli XCX, Beach House, Father John Misty, Phoebe Bridgers and Mitski.

Notably, the trio of performances mark Travis Scott’s return to the festival stage for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy.

The rapper has played a series of intimate, private engagements in recent months, including a Coachella afterparty.

O lineup por dia do #PrimaveraSoundSaoPaulo também já está entre nós!🚀

Confira qual dia os seus artistas favoritos irão se apresentar e também os shows que acontecerão no #PrimaveraNaCidade 🎤🎶

Garanta seu ingresso: https://t.co/1uf8PQrtbg pic.twitter.com/ZJfdmncCK1 — Primavera Sound São Paulo (@PsSaopaulo) April 27, 2022

Este es el cartel completo de #PrimaveraSoundStgo

🗓️ 7 – 13 de noviembre 2022

Recuerda que se está llevando a cabo la venta general de abonos ahora mismo en @puntoticket https://t.co/m81sVowNZV pic.twitter.com/7vPSyPfuQU — Primavera Sound Santiago de Chile (@Primavera_STGO_) April 27, 2022

Do YOU wanna know?… ¡Este es el line up de #PrimaveraSoundBsAs!

¡Lo piden, lo tienen! 🔥

¿Estás preparado para vivir esta experiencia? pic.twitter.com/lu1h0NezR5 — Primavera Sound Buenos Aires (@PS_BuenosAires) April 27, 2022

Primavera Sound São Paulo will run from October 31 to November 6 at Distrio Anhembi.

Primavera Sound Santiago and Primavera Sound Buenos Aires will run concurrently between November 7 and 13 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos and Parque de los Niños. You can purchase tickets here.

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys, Nine Inch Nails, Lorde and more acts are also set to perform at the debut edition of Primavera Sound Los Angeles from September 16-18 at the LA State Historic Park.

Elsewhere, Primavera is set to return to Barcelona across two weekends in June.

The festival’s line-up includes The Strokes, Tame Impala, Lorde, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and many more acts.

In addition, the festival is running indoor gigs to bridge the gap between the two weekends with appearances from Beck, Disclosure, Jamie xx and others.

The event will take place in both Barcelona and Madrid in 2023.