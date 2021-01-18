Primavera Sound’s trial for gigs with no social distancing finds no infection rate

Primavera Sound festival’s recent trial for the return of gigs with no social distancing has found no infection rate, the study says.

Last month, the Barcelona festival hailed a successful trial event held in Barcelona, which saw 1,000 people attend an event in a 1,600 capacity venue. The event, dubbed PRIMACOV, was organised by Primavera Sound alongside the Hospital Germans Trias in Barcelona and the Fight AIDS and Infectious Diseases Foundations.

Of the 1,000 participants, 463 ended up attending the concert, with 496 placed in a ‘control group’, with no access to the venue.

All participants took a same-day antigen COVID-19 test, and after everyone returned eight days later for a follow-up test, there were no positive results among the 463 people who attended the gig, and two positives in the 496 in the ‘control group’.