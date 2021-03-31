Primavera Weekender to return in Benidorm later this year

The Primavera Weekender is set to return later this year following its inaugural edition in 2019.

Organised by the same team behind Primavera Sound, the two-day event will take place on November 5-6 at the Magic Robin Hood resort in Benidorm.

Organisers are promising over 30 artists on the bill for the event, with the line-up set to be released soon.

“Taking into account the current restrictions and safety measures at all times, the intention is for Primavera Weekender 2021 to be a festival as similar as possible to what a festival was before the pandemic,” the organisers said in a statement.

The first tickets for the Primavera Weekender go on sale on Tuesday (April 6) at 11am over on Dice. A special bungalow accommodation package will be available, which can cater for a minimum of two ticketholders and a maximum of six.

You can find out more information about the Primavera Weekender 2021 here.

The announcement follows on from the recent cancellation of the 2021 edition of Primavera Sound Festival due to “force majeure”. The Barcelona event was also axed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and organisers are now hoping to go ahead with their plans in 2022.

Last weekend did see 5,000 people attend a live music concert in Barcelona as part of a test event looking into the safe return of live music during the pandemic.

All attendees at the gig, which went ahead with the permission of health authorities in Spain, were tested beforehand at three locations across Barcelona. Only three of the first 2,400 people tested presented a positive test, and they did not attend the show.