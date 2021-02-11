Primus’ Les Claypool and Metallica’s Robert Trujillo dual in new western-inspired short film

Primus‘ Les Claypool has shared a western movie-inspired short film in which he appears alongside Metallica‘s Robert Trujillo – you can watch it below.

The five-and-a-half-minute Precious Metals, which landed on Primus’ official YouTube channel yesterday (February 10), is described as a “Northern California Gold Rush story [with] a surprise twist you didn’t see coming.

“Thrills, chills, suspense, and groove that won’t quit. Precious Metals, a 5 star film for the masses.”

Beginning with a soundtrack from Claypool himself, the short finds the musician – who’s dressed as a cowboy – roaming around a desert location with a metal detector. “There’s some nice stone right there,” he mutters.

Later, Claypool eventually unearths his Pachyderm Gold EMG bass pickups before his hat is shot off by a rival cowboy – none other than Robert Trujillo. “You come for my gold, hey?” Claypool asks. “Crafty!”

Precious Metals, shot and edited by Claypool’s son Cage, then segues into a funk-heavy bass-off between the pair in what appears to be a dingy western bar.

“As a veteran music video director and wannabe filmmaker, it swells my chest with puffy pride to see my son Cage delve into the world of cinematography and excel at it,” Claypool explained.

“He blows me away with his skill set, perspective, work ethic and ease of collaboration. That’s my boy!!”

Last December, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich said that the band’s best album was yet to come. The drummer promised that the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Hardwired…To Self-Destruct’ will be the “coolest” and “heaviest” record they’ve ever made.