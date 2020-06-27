Primus reschedule their Rush tribute tour for 2021

Primus have rescheduled their planned Rush tribute tour to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the third time the California funk metal band have had to reschedule the tour that will see them perform Rush’s 1977 album ‘A Farewell To Kings’ in its entirety. You can find the new dates here.

They were originally supposed to head out in 2019 but pushed it back in order to support Slayer on the final leg of their farewell tour. They then planned to hit the stage in May of this year but were forced to postpone due to the first wave of the coronavirus.

“We’ve postponed this Tribute to King’s tour twice now,” Primus frontman Les Claypool said in a statement. “Once because we opted to help send Slayer on their way into retirement and once because mother nature decided to slap us all into isolation with a nasty virus. This time I will get to go out there and get my ‘Geddy on’. I’ve got my Ricky shined up and have been practicing my Moog licks.

He continued: “2020 has proven to be one nasty kick to the crotch on many levels. This nation is divided beyond anything I’ve ever seen; from who’s wearing masks or not to who’s treating folks with common dignity…or not. Let’s hope 2021 will resolve us all into some form of unity. As far as touring, it will be nice to be back in the saddle again, see y’all next summer…’Geddy up!'”

Primus will be supported on the tour by Wolfmother, The Sword, and Battles.

The tour comes following the death of Rush drummer Neil Peart, who passed away in January after quietly battling brain cancer for the past three years.

Often considered one of the greatest drummers of all time, Peart joined Rush in 1974 along with singer/bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson. His flamboyant yet definitive style helped make the trio one of the key bands of the classic-rock era.

Meanwhile, a short film narrated by Peart titled ‘Growth Rings’ has been made available to watch online.

Created in collaboration with DW Drums, the film honors the way in which music marks moments in peoples lives. Peart co-wrote and recorded his own voiceover before his death.