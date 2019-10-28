Prince accused music industry of “ramming” Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran “down our throats”

Ouch.

Prince wasn’t a fan of Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry, unearthed letters from the late music icon have revealed.

The notes, which were found at his Paisley Park home following his death in 2016, see the musician criticising the music industry to “trying to ram” the two singers “down our throats”.

He wrote: “We don’t like [their music] no matter how many times they play it.”

The letters form part of a new book called The Beautiful Ones, a collection of his wider letters which were discovered by the singer’s estate when they searched through his belongings to drum up income.

It was complied by Prince superfan Dan Piepenbring, who had reportedly been enlisted to stark work on his memoir before he died. The book will arrive on October 29.

Piepenberg told The Guardian: “The sheer quantity of paper was surprising… In one room you’d find something from 1979, and within arm’s reach there’d be something from 2002.”

Meanwhile, the Prince Estate recently released an acoustic demo of the late musician’s 1979 track, ‘I Feel for You’.

Marking the anniversary of Prince’s second self-titled album, which was released on October 19, 1979, the stripped-back acoustic track is said to “capture a 20-year-old Prince in a raw, intimate moment” and was thought to have been recorded in the winter of 1978-1979.

Speaking about the discovery, Prince vault archivist Michael Howe said: “I was blown away. Here is 20-year-old Prince thinking aloud, feeling his way through the song.”

Earlier this month, the Prince Estate also hit out at US President Donald Trump for playing ‘Purple Rain’ at a rally in the late musician’s hometown of Minneapolis – even though in 2018 Trump’s lawyers confirmed they would stop using his music.