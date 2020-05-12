‘Prince and The Revolution: Live’ album and streaming event announced

The Prince Estate have announced a new live album ‘Prince and the Revolution: Live’, with the featured concert set to be broadcast across three days on YouTube.

The show, which was recorded at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY on March 30, 1985, was the first live concert footage that Prince officially released as both a television broadcast and home video. The YouTube stream will start this Thursday (May 14).

The performance features members of Prince’s band The Revolution, including drummer Bobby Z, guitarist Wendy Melvoin, keyboardists Lisa Coleman and Matt Fink and others. Bobby Z will participate in a Q&A session one hour prior to the premiere.

The concert was originally released in 1985 on VHS and LaserDisc, followed by a DVD release included with the 2017 ‘Purple Rain’ Remastered & Deluxe Edition.

The concert recording will be available officially in digital format for the first time on Friday, 15 May. Fans can watch the pre-show here and full concert here.

Viewer donations will go directly toward the World Health Organisation’s coronavirus Solidarity Response Fund. Google will match donations up to $5 million.

Earlier this year (February 25) it was announced that The Revolution would be heading to the UK to play two shows later in the year.

The Revolution reunited to “honour the musical genius that Prince installed in them,” according to a press release.

It added: “The core original members have decided to remain united and continue to honour and pay tribute to Prince.” The dates have since been cancelled due to coronavirus.