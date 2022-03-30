‘Prince and The Revolution: Live’ set to be remastered for new reissue

Prince‘s 1985 live concert film Prince and The Revolution: Live is set to be remastered for a new reissue.

The late artist’s gig at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York on March 30, 1985, which was part of the ‘Purple Rain Tour’, was broadcast live internationally via satellite at the time, and was later released as Prince and The Revolution: Live.

The Prince estate has now partnered with Legacy Recordings to release a remastered reissue of the film, which will be available on vinyl (3xLP), CD (2xCD), Blu-ray and streaming services for the first time. Pre-order is available now from here.

Set to be released on June 3, Prince and The Revolution: Live has been remixed from the original 2” multitrack master reels, while the film has been digitally enhanced onto Blu-ray video with selectable stereo, 5.1 surround and Dolby Atmos sound.

Prince’s late-career recording engineer, Chris James, remixed the recently discovered source audio, which was found in Prince’s Paisley Park vault.

A special and limited-run collector’s edition, which includes three coloured LPs, two CDs, Blu-ray video, an expansive 44-page book (complete with never-before-seen photos of the Purple Rain Tour), new liner notes highlighting stories and memories from all five members of The Revolution, and a limited run 24 x 36 poster, will also be available from the official Prince Store.

Joining today’s announcement (March 30) of the reissue is a restored clip from Prince and The Revolution: Live of Prince and his band performing the show’s opener, ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ – you can see that above.

“Listening back to that Syracuse show, I’m like, wow, we sound like a freight train just coming out of nowhere,” The Revolution’s BrownMark said in a statement.

“That was powerful. I’ve been to a lot of concerts, and I’ve never seen anything like that.”

In other Prince news, Prince: The Immersive Experience will debut in Chicago this summer, where fans can “immerse themselves fully in the music and life of Prince”.