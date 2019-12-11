Prince Eazy says “God should have took Eminem and let us keep Juice WRLD” on Nick Cannon-featuring diss track

Nick Cannon has shared another track dissing Eminem.

The song ‘Pray For Him’, which you can listen to below, features Prince Eazy, who takes aim at Eminem as he references Juice WRLD‘s recent passing.

Eazy raps: “I’m sick of all my homies keep dyin’, might puke Earl, God should’ve took Em and just let us keep Juice WRLD.”

Juice WRLD passed away following a “medical emergency” at a Chicago airport last Sunday (December 8).

It is the second diss track Cannon has shared this week after Eminem fired insults at Cannon and his ex-wife Mariah Carey on new record ‘Lord Above’, which appears on Fat Joe and Dre’s new album, ‘Family Ties’.

On the song, which also features Mary J. Blige, Eminem raps: “I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/ But that other dude’s whipped… Almost got my caboose kicked/ Fool, quit, you not gon’ do shit/ I let her chop my balls off too before I lost to you, Nick.”

That led to Cannon to share ‘The Invitation’ which saw him claim the Detroit rapper allegedly paid off a limo driver not to disclose a video of him giving fellatio (“I heard your chauffeur got a video of you suckin’ a cock/ You paid him off, then laid him off, now who really the opp”?).

Eminem responded on Twitter, writing: “U mad bro? Stop lying on my dick. I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie fuck. I demand an apology Nicholas, you’ve made my gardener so jealous!”