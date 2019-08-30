Prince’s half-brother Alfred Jackson found dead at 66

He had inherited part of the late music icon’s estate

Alfred Jackson, the older half-brother to late music icon Prince and an heir to the musician’s estate, has died. He was 66.

The news of Jackson’s death came via a Facebook post by Prince’s sister Tyka Nelson. “This morning my older beloved brother Alfred passed on… Thank u for respecting our privacy at this time & 4 being so nice 2 him”, she wrote.

Jackson was found unresponsive by his half-brother Bruce Jackson – who is not related to Prince – on Thursday morning (August 29) at his Kansas City, Missouri home, TMZ reported. The cause of death is currently unknown, but police believe that he died of natural causes and that no foul play was involved.

Jackson, a US Air Force veteran who served in Vietnam, was one of six heirs to Prince’s estate. The estate, which has not been officially valued but is believed to be worth upwards of $200 million, according to USA Today, has been tied up in legal proceedings since Prince’s death in 2016.

The music legend was found unresponsive at his Paisley Park home in Minnesota on April 21, 2016. He was 57. Since his passing, a compilation of demo recordings from the singer’s vaults titled ‘Originals’ as well as rare albums like ‘The Versace Experience (Prelude 2 Gold)’ have been made available.