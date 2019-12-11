Trending:

News Film News

Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ movie added to US National Film Registry

The musical won the Oscar for Best Original Song Score in 1984

Damian Jones
Prince
Prince CREDIT: Richard E. Aaron/Redferns

Prince‘s 1984 film Purple Rain has been added to the US Library of Congress’ National Film Registry.

The musical movie, which spawned the soundtrack album and title song of the same name, is now guaranteed its preservation under the National Film Preservation Act.

The rock musical, directed by Albert Magnoli, was developed to showcase Prince’s talents and saw the artist make his major acting debut as “The Kid”, a character based in part on Prince. The film also contains several concert sequences.

Advertisement

Purple Rain grossed more than $68 million at the box office in the US and over $80 million worldwide. It went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Song Score, the last movie to receive the award.

 

Other films that are set to be archived in this year’s haul include Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It, Kevin Smith’s Clerks and Martin Scorsese’s classic concert film for the Band, The Last Waltz.

The Library of Congress adds 25 films to the registry annually, recognising aesthetically, culturally, or historically significant films that showcase “the range and diversity of American film heritage.” 

This year’s honours included a record seven films directed by women, including Boys Don’t Cry and I Am Somebody.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Prince’s cousin recently recalled how the late singer suffered an opiate overdose on a plane only a week before his eventual death.

The music icon passed away in April 2016, with a coroner later concluding that he died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl.

But only a week before his passing the singer is thought to have suffered a separate overdose while travelling on his private plane.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

Juice WRLD, 1998-2019 – the NME obituary

Jordan Bassett -
The Chicago rapper has died from a seizure at the age of 21
Read more
Features

The Best Songs Of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here – after much debate – are the 100 very best songs of 2010s
Read more
Features

The Best Albums of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here it is: the ultimate guide to the 100 essential albums of the 2010s, picked, ranked and dissected by NME experts
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.