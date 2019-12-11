Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ movie added to US National Film Registry

Prince‘s 1984 film Purple Rain has been added to the US Library of Congress’ National Film Registry.

The musical movie, which spawned the soundtrack album and title song of the same name, is now guaranteed its preservation under the National Film Preservation Act.

The rock musical, directed by Albert Magnoli, was developed to showcase Prince’s talents and saw the artist make his major acting debut as “The Kid”, a character based in part on Prince. The film also contains several concert sequences.

Purple Rain grossed more than $68 million at the box office in the US and over $80 million worldwide. It went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Song Score, the last movie to receive the award.

Other films that are set to be archived in this year’s haul include Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It, Kevin Smith’s Clerks and Martin Scorsese’s classic concert film for the Band, The Last Waltz.

The Library of Congress adds 25 films to the registry annually, recognising aesthetically, culturally, or historically significant films that showcase “the range and diversity of American film heritage.”

This year’s honours included a record seven films directed by women, including Boys Don’t Cry and I Am Somebody.

Meanwhile, Prince’s cousin recently recalled how the late singer suffered an opiate overdose on a plane only a week before his eventual death.

The music icon passed away in April 2016, with a coroner later concluding that he died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl.

But only a week before his passing the singer is thought to have suffered a separate overdose while travelling on his private plane.