Prince’s ‘The Rainbow Children’ and ‘One Nite Alone…’ are getting reissues

The Prince Estate and Legacy Recordings have announced that the legendary artist’s long-out-of-print ‘The Rainbow Children’ and ‘One Nite Alone…’ are being reissued.

The first round of physical titles to be issued in 2020 from the Purple One’s extensive catalogue were originally released between 2001 and 2002. They arrive on April 17.

‘The Rainbow Children’, Prince’s 24th studio album, was first released via his NPG Music Club website, and was commercially released on November 20, 2001 on NPG Records. It was the first album (outside of the works he distributed through his NPG Music Club) to be released under the name Prince since he had changed his name to the symbol in 1993, and it was his first fully independent release to be issued without any major label backing. It will be made available on CD and on a crystal-clear double LP with limited-edition custom rainbow slipmat.

Prince’s 25th studio album, ‘One Nite Alone…’, was released on May 14, 2002 by NPG Records and features him singing and accompanying himself on piano, making only occasional use of other instruments. The album includes favourites like ‘U’re Gonna C Me’ and a cover of ‘A Case Of U’, written by one of Prince’s biggest musical influences, Joni Mitchell.

His first official live albums from the tour that occurred in between the two aforementioned releases will also be reissued. ‘One Nite Alone…’, the 4 LP set ‘One Nite Alone…Live!’ and the double LP ‘One Nite Alone: The Aftershow…It Ain’t Over!’ will each get their first-ever vinyl release in limited-edition purple.

In addition, a five disc collection, ‘Up All Nite with Prince: The One Nite Alone Collection’, will be made available on for the first time. Combined in a beautiful slipcase with a 48-page bound book, ‘One Nite Alone…’ and the two live albums will be packaged with the long-out-of-print bonus DVD Prince Live at The Aladdin Las Vegas. Watch ‘Pop Life’ live at The Aladdin Las Vegas below.

Meanwhile, Usher delivered a tribute performance to Prince at the Grammys last month.

Almost four years after the music legend died of an accidental overdose, his legacy was honoured with a performance which saw Usher delivering a medley of Prince’s most recognisable hits.

As he performed tracks such as ‘Kiss’ and ‘When Doves Cry’, Usher was joined by Sheila E on drums, while FKA twigs danced next to him and performed on a pole.