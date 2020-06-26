Prince’s ‘Sign O’ The Times’ to be reissued with 63 unheard tracks

Prince’s 1987 album ‘Sign O’ The Times’ is set to be reissued with 63 unheard tracks.

The new collection will be released later this year over eight CD’s and 13 LP’s. It will include previously unreleased tracks, a live recording of Prince’s 1987 New Year’s Eve concert with Miles Davis, as well as a new re-master of Prince’s acclaimed 1987 double album.

The Super Deluxe Edition will also include a 120-page hardcover booklet with previously unseen handwritten lyrics as well as photographs, studio material and further rarities. The collection will be accompanied by new linear notes from Dave Chapelle, Lenny Kravitz and Prince’s long-time engineer, Susan Rogers.

Advertisement

The reissue will be available on September 25 through Prince’s website.

Earlier this month (June 19), a guitar used by Prince on his ‘Purple Rain’ tour fetched over £450,000 ($563,000) at auction.

The custom electric blue instrument was one of four ‘cloud’ guitars used between 1984 and 1985 in support of the ‘When Doves Cry’ hitmaker’s seminal sixth studio album. It was also used throughout the ‘Parade’ tour in 1986, the ‘Sign o’ The Times’ tour in 1987, and was the primary guitar Prince used throughout the ‘Lovesexy’ tour between 1988 and 1989.

The guitar was thought to be lost when it disappeared in the ’90s until it was found last year. The owner was given it by Prince but was not aware of its exact history.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a group of Prince fans in Minnesota have launched a campaign to remove a statue of Christopher Columbus and replace it with a monument to the late singer. The petition, which has garnered almost 12,000 signatures online, says that “Prince represents Minnesota values and Columbus does not.”

“Across the nation, city governments are choosing to remove statues of white supremacists, slave owners, and those who threatened the livelihood of Black people,” the petition states.

It continued: “Rather than glorify a man who wanted to extinguish Black and Native peoples, we should [honour] members of our community whose leadership we find inspirational.”