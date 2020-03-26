A concert dedicated to the music of Prince will air on US TV next month on the fourth anniversary of the musician’s death.

The gig featured the likes of Foo Fighters, Beck, St. Vincent, Chris Martin and more, and took place following this year’s Grammy Awards on January 26 at the Los Angeles Convention Centre. It’s being broadcast on CBS on April 21.

After the awards ceremony, the musicians stuck around to trade cover versions of classic Prince hits. Foo Fighters’ took on ‘Pop Life’, Beck played ‘Raspberry Beret’, while St. Vincent played ‘Controversy’.

Advertisement

Other artists who took part included John Legend, Miguel, Mavis Staples, and Usher, while a number of Prince’s past collaborators including his old band The Revolution were also on instrumental duties.

The gig was directed by Sheila E, Prince’s long-serving percussionist and collaborator, while actress Maya Rudolph, who plays in a Prince covers band, was the night’s host.

FKA twigs also appeared at the gig as a dancer, with fans left confused as to why she didn’t sing. “Of course i wanted to sing at the grammys. i wasn’t asked this time but hopefully in the future,” she tweeted afterwards.

NME‘s Kevin EG Perry was at the taping of the gig, and in a 3-star review he said that it was “a reminder that there’ll never be anyone else quite like Prince.”

It was also announced recently that the Prince Estate and Legacy Recordings would release the legendary artist’s long-out-of-print ‘The Rainbow Children’ and ‘One Nite Alone…’.

Advertisement

The first round of physical titles to be issued in 2020 from the Purple One’s extensive catalogue were originally released between 2001 and 2002. They arrive on April 17.