Prince’s cousin recalls late singer’s overdose a week before his death

"They brought him back"

Prince‘s cousin has recalled how the late singer suffered an opiate overdose on a plane, only a week before his eventual death.

The music icon passed away in April 2016, with a coroner later concluding that he died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl.

But only a week before his passing, the singer is thought to have suffered a separate overdose while travelling on his private plane.

In an upcoming episode of E! True Hollywood Story, Prince’s cousin Charles Smith says that the singer “died on the plane”.

“Then, they brought him back,” he explained.

It’s believed that Prince was revived using Narcan, a drug that counteracts the effects of opioids, before being taken to hospital. However, Charles says that the singer refused to undergo a blood test upon arriving at hospital.

“Somebody said they wanted to test his blood, and Prince refused to get his blood tested. Somebody was hiding something,” Charles said.

Describing the aftermath of the incident, which led to Prince’s eventual death, he said: “Prince is back to being Prince again and they take him back home. He should’ve never left that hospital.

“He’s flown back to Minneapolis. I’m like, what? Who does that? After you almost die on the plane. Just look at how many chances everybody had, that was in that circle, to say something or do something. He didn’t have a chance.”

Last week saw the release of rare Prince track ‘Don’t Let Him Fool Ya’ for the first time.