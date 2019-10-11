Prince’s estate hits back at Donald Trump for playing ‘Purple Rain’ at Minneapolis rally

Trump’s lawyers had said a year ago they would stop using The Purple One’s music

Prince’s estate has hit out at US President Donald Trump for playing ‘Purple Rain’ at a rally yesterday (October 10) in the late musician’s hometown of Minneapolis – even though in 2018 Trump’s lawyers confirmed they would stop using his music.

The Prince classic was broadcast in the Target Center last night, where Trump was holding a campaign event, as a Twitter video posted by Vox journalist Aaron Rupar shows:

Hours later, Prince’s estate posted a message on the late musician’s Twitter account. “President Trump played Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music,” the tweet read. “The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs.”

The musician’s estate also posted a redacted version of a letter Trump’s legal team at Jones Day had sent the Prince estate on October 15, 2018. Prince’s estate had requested Trump stop using any of his music after ‘Purple Rain’ was played at a rally in Southaven, Mississippi.

“Without admitting liability, and to avoid any future dispute, we write to confirm that the Campaign will not use Prince’s music in connection with its activities going forward,” the letter read. See the full tweet here:

Prince is not the first musician to have requested Trump stop playing their music at rallies, only for their songs to be broadcast again. Last year, Trump similarly ignored a request from Neil Young to stop using ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’ at rallies. Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses also took to Twitter to claim that the Trump campaign was “using loopholes in the various venues’ blanket performance licenses” to play artists’ music at rallies, even if they had expressly requested not to have their songs broadcast.