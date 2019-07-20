Prince’s estate wins legal battle against ‘bootlegging’ of his music

The estate has won $7m in reparations

The estate of Prince has won millions of dollars in reparations against a record label that were ‘bootlegging’ the late star’s music, according to a new report.

In the report by TMZ, which obtained court documents, it’s been revealed that the estate has won $7m in reparations in a battle to stop Eye Records from releasing his music.

The estate described Eye Records as “bootleg label dedicated to Prince” and they’ve now been ordered to take down all their bootlegged Prince music.

Prince’s estate sued Eye Records in August 2018 for allegedly releasing 18 Prince compilations since his death. These included live performances and unreleased tracks, and were allegedly released without the sufficient rights, according to TMZ.