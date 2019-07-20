Prince’s estate wins legal battle against ‘bootlegging’ of his music

The estate has won $7m in reparations
The estate of Prince has won millions of dollars in reparations against a record label that were ‘bootlegging’ the late star’s music, according to a new report.
In the report by TMZ, which obtained court documents, it’s been revealed that the estate has won $7m in reparations in a battle to stop Eye Records from releasing his music.
The estate described Eye Records as “bootleg label dedicated to Prince” and they’ve now been ordered to take down all their bootlegged Prince music.
Prince’s estate sued Eye Records in August 2018 for allegedly releasing 18 Prince compilations since his death. These included live performances and unreleased tracks, and were allegedly released without the sufficient rights, according to TMZ.
In June, we remembered Prince’s purple reign, with help from his closest friends and collaborators. Bobby Z, the original drummer in Prince’s band The Revolution, told stories from their days on the road.
“We were traveling in the South and the hotels were not luxurious in those days,” he told NME‘s Kevin EG Perry. “This one night we stopped at a place that had ‘Free HBO’ written outside. That sign made us all just crazy. We were so excited to watch cable for the first time. There was this Orson Welles film on, The Man Who Saw Tomorrow. It was about Nostradamus. He kept saying that Armageddon was coming in 1999.
“The next day, everybody was talking about this Orson Welles thing, like: ‘Did you see that?’ Prince just took out his little cassette and played us a demo he’d written. It was ‘1999’. While you’re just watching a show and processing the information, he’s watching it and being inspired. He’d written a free flowing masterpiece instantly. He did that many, many times over.”