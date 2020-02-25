Prince’s former band, The Revolution, are heading to the UK to play two shows later this year.

The group, made up of Wendy Melvoin, Lisa Coleman, Bobby Z, BrownMark and Dr. Fink, are known for merging funk, rock, R&B and psychedelia to create their idiosyncratic sound.

The group reunited to “honour the musical genius that Prince installed in them,” according to a press release. It added: “The core original members have decided to remain united and continue to honour and pay tribute to Prince.”

The Revolution will play Shepherds Bush Empire on July 4 and 5 before heading to Manchester on July 7 where they will play the O2 Ritz.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 9am on February 28 and will be available here.

It was announced recently that the Prince Estate and Legacy Recordings would release the legendary artist’s long-out-of-print ‘The Rainbow Children’ and ‘One Nite Alone…’.

The first round of physical titles to be issued in 2020 from the Purple One’s extensive catalogue were originally released between 2001 and 2002. They arrive on April 17.

‘The Rainbow Children’, Prince’s 24th studio album, was first released via his NPG Music Club website, and was commercially released on November 20, 2001 on NPG Records.

It was the first album (outside of the works he distributed through his NPG Music Club) to be released under the name Prince since he had changed his name to the symbol in 1993, and it was his first fully independent release to be issued without any major label backing. It will be made available on CD and on a crystal-clear double LP with limited-edition custom rainbow slipmat.

Meanwhile, Usher delivered a tribute performance to Prince at the Grammys last month.

Almost four years after the music legend died of an accidental overdose, his legacy was honoured with a performance which saw Usher delivering a medley of Prince’s most recognisable hits.

As he performed tracks such as ‘Kiss’ and ‘When Doves Cry’, Usher was joined by Sheila E on drums whilst FKA twigs danced alongside him.