Prince’s iconic ‘1999’ album reissue to contain 35 previously unreleased tracks

Unreleased concert footage is also included

Prince‘s classic album ‘1999’ is being reissued and will contain 35 previously unreleased tracks. See more details and the full tracklist below.

The iconic record – featuring ‘1999’, ‘Little Red Corvette’, and ‘Automatic’ – will arrive on remastered, expanded formats on November 29. It’s being released via Warner Records in partnership with the late artist’s estate.

Fans will be able to get their hands on a Super Deluxe Edition (comprised of 10 LPs and a DVD), a Deluxe Edition (2CD or 4LP 180g vinyl/download and streaming), or the standard remastered version (1CD or 2LP 180g Purple Vinyl/download and streaming).

The Super Deluxe Edition’s DVD is a full, previously unreleased concert film shot at Prince’s Houston Summit show in 1982. Also included in the top-tier package are 23 previously unissued studio tracks (recorded between November 1981 and January 1983), and a complete live audio performance of the ‘1999’ tour.

What’s more, unseen handwritten notes from the Purple One himself will feature in the collection alongside rare photos from Prince’s early ‘80s photographer, Allen Beaulieu.

Check out the full tracklist for Prince’s ‘1999’ reissue below.

CD One / LPs One and Two: Remastered Album

1. “1999”

2. “Little Red Corvette”

3. “Delirious”

4. “Let’s Pretend We’re Married”

5. “D.M.S.R.”

6. “Automatic”

7. “Something in the Water (Does Not Compute)”

8. “Free”

9. “Lady Cab Driver”

10. “All the Critics Love U in New York”

11. “International Lover”

CD Two / LPs Three and Four: Promo Mixes & B Sides

1. “1999” (7″ stereo edit)

2. “1999” (7″ mono promo-only edit)

3. “Free” (promo-only edit)

4. “How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore” (“1999” b-side)

5. “Little Red Corvette” (7″ edit)

6. “All The Critics Love U In New York” (7” edit)

7. “Lady Cab Driver” (7″ edit)

8. “Little Red Corvette” (Dance Remix promo-only edit)

9. “Little Red Corvette” (Special Dance Mix)

10. “Delirious” (7″ edit)

11. “Horny Toad” (“Delirious” b-side)

12. “Automatic” (7″ edit)

13. “Automatic” (video version)

14. “Let’s Pretend We’re Married” (7″ edit)

15. “Let’s Pretend We’re Married” (7″ mono promo-only edit)

16. “Irresistible Bitch” (“Let’s Pretend We’re Married” b-side)

17. “Let’s Pretend We’re Married” (video version)

18. “D.M.S.R.” (edit)

CD Three / LPs Five and Six: Vault, Part 1

1. “Feel U Up”

2. “Irresistible Bitch”

3. “Money Don’t Grow on Trees”

4. “Vagina”

5. “Rearrange”

6. “Bold Generation”

7. “Colleen”

8. “International Lover” (Take 1, live in studio)

9. “Turn It Up”

10. “You’re All I Want”

11. “Something In The Water (Does Not Compute)” (Original Version)

12. “If It’ll Make U Happy”

13. “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?” (Take 2, live in studio)

All tracks previously unreleased

CD Four / LPs Seven and Eight: Vault, Part 2

1. “Possessed” (1982 version)

2. “Delirious” (full length)

3. “Purple Music”

4. “Yah, You Know”

5. “Moonbeam Levels” **

6. “No Call U”

7. “Can’t Stop This Feeling I Got”

8. “Do Yourself a Favor”

9. “Don’t Let Him Fool Ya”

10. “Teacher, Teacher”

11. “Lady Cab Driver” / “I Wanna Be Your Lover” / “Head” / “Little Red Corvette” (tour demo)

All tracks previously unreleased except **, released on the 2016. compilation, 4Ever

CD Five / LPs Nine and Ten: Live in Detroit – November 30, 1982. (midnight show)

1. “Controversy”

2. “Let’s Work”

3. “Little Red Corvette”

4. “Do Me, Baby”

5. “Head”

6. “Uptown”

7. “Interlude”

8. “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?”

9. “Automatic”

10. “International Lover”

11. “1999”

12. “D.M.S.R.”

All tracks previously unreleased

DVD: Live In Houston – December 29, 1982 *

1. “Controversy”

2 “Let’s Work”

3. “Do Me, Baby”

4. “D.M.S.R.”

5. “Interlude” – piano improvisation (contains elements of “With You”)

6. “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?”

7. “Lady Cab Driver”

8. “Automatic”

9. “International Lover”

10. “1999”

11. “Head” (contains elements of “Sexuality”)

All tracks previously unreleased

Meanwhile, the ultra-rare Prince album ‘The Versace Experience (Prelude 2 Gold)’ is set for its first full release later this month. The project was previously only available on cassette back in 1995.

Last month, the estate of the singer won millions of dollars in reparations against a record label that was reportedly ‘bootlegging’ the late star’s music.