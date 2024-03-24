Prince‘s music will reportedly be used in a new jukebox musical movie.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the project has apparently been in development since 2018. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is set to produce, whilst Bryan Edward Hill (Titans, Ash vs. Evil Dead) is attached to write the script.

The film is also set to be distributed by Universal Pictures. No details about a release date or casting have been given so far.

The singer’s 1985 film ‘Purple Rain’ is also reported to be adapted into its own stage musical. It will be based on the original screenplay which was written by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn, and is set to be produced by Orin Wolf, who previously adapted the Tony-winning stage version of ‘The Band’s Visit’.

The producers said to Variety: “We can’t think of a more fitting tribute than to honor Prince and the Purple Rain legacy with this stage adaptation of the beloved story.”

“We are thrilled with our Broadway partners and creative team, who are bringing a theatricality to the film’s original fictional story. We can’t wait for a new generation to discover Purple Rain and for lovers of the original film and album to experience its power once again, this time live.”

In other news, Prince’s family and legal heirs are attempting to oust advisors through an internal legal battle.

André 3000 also recently revealed that Prince once called him to explain what went wrong with OutKast’s 2014 reunion performance.