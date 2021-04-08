Prince’s notorious lost 2010 album ‘Welcome 2 America’ to be released this year – hear the title track

Prince‘s notorious ‘lost’ album ‘Welcome 2 America’ is finally set to be released this year. Check out the title track below.

Recorded in 2010, the album was due to be released the following year alongside the legend’s US tour of the same name, which went ahead even without the album.

After sitting in a vault for a decade, ‘Welcome 2 America’ is now set to finally be released on July 30 via Legacy Recordings.

Advertisement

The album discusses race relations, political division and social justice, with Prince saying of the album in 2010: “The world is fraught with misin4mation. George Orwell’s vision of the future is here. We need 2 remain steadfast in faith in the trying times ahead.”

Listen to its title track, which was first performed live in December 2010 during a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, below.

The release of ‘Welcome 2 America’ is set to be previewed this weekend (April 11) in a segment on CBS show 60 Minutes, chronicling its creation and the decade-long wait for its release.

The deluxe boxset version of the new album is set to feature the regular 12-track album on vinyl and CD, alongside a previously unreleased full-length concert film from Prince’s show at The Forum in Inglewood, California on April 28, 2011.

See the boxset and full deluxe tracklisting below, and pre-order the album here.

Advertisement

Prince's enigmatic and prescient statement album #Welcome2America will be released July 30, 2021, by The Prince Estate and @SonyLegacyRecs. The Deluxe Edition includes the previously unreleased studio album and a full 2011 Prince concert at @TheForum on Blu-ray. pic.twitter.com/Zrxr51bqfL — Prince (@prince) April 8, 2021

‘Welcome 2 America’

1. Welcome 2 America

2. Running Game (Son of a Slave Master)

3. Born 2 Die

4. 1000 Light Years From Here

5. Hot Summer

6. Stand Up and B Strong (Soul Asylum cover)

7. Check The Record

8. Same Page, Different Book

9. When She Comes

10. 1010 (Rin Tin Tin)

11. Yes

12. One Day We Will All B Free

‘Prince – Welcome 2 America (Live at The Forum, April 28, 2011)’

1. Joy In Repetition

2. Brown Skin (India.Arie cover)

3. 17 Days

4. Shhh

5. Controversy

6. Theme From “Which Way Is Up” (Stargard cover)

7. What Have You Done For Me Lately (Janet Jackson cover)

8. Partyman

9. Make You Feel My Love (Bob Dylan cover)

10. Misty Blue (Eddy Arnold cover)

11. Let’s Go Crazy

12. Delirious

13. 1999

14. Little Red Corvette

15. Purple Rain

16. The Bird (The Time cover – Prince composition)

17. Jungle Love (The Time cover – Prince composition)

18. A Love Bizarre (Sheila E. cover – Prince composition)

19. Kiss

20. Play That Funky Music (Wild Cherry cover)

21. Inglewood Swinging (cover of Kool & the Gang’s “Hollywood Swinging”)

22. Fantastic Voyage (Lakeside cover)

23. More Than This (Roxy Music cover)

Elsewhere, Prince fans are being invited into Paisley Park this month to mark the fifth anniversary of the legendary singer’s death.

A statement read: “On the fifth anniversary of the passing of the incomparable Prince, Paisley Park, his home and creative sanctuary, is opening its doors for fans to pay tribute and celebrate his life.

“Guests are also welcome to leave flowers, mementos, and other memorial items in front of the Love Symbol statue outside the Paisley Park main entrance.”