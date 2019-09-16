Watch the new Princess Nokia video for latest single, ‘Sugar Honey Iced Tea (S.H.I.T.)’

You can listen below

Princess Nokia has shared a new video for her latest single, ‘Sugar Honey Iced Tea (S.H.I.T).’ You can watch the video below.

Described as “a rigorous, raw and honest track featuring razor sharp raps between finger-snaps, gospel vocal runs and vibrant horns,” the new song comes with an Emma Westenberg (Janelle Monae, Troye Sivan) directed video and is said to be inspired by the “NYC Ball Culture of Princess Nokia’s upbringing.”

Earlier this year, Princess Nokia took to Twitter to accuse Ariana Grande of copying her song ‘Mine’ after hearing Grande’s latest release, ‘7 Rings.’

Nokia posted a video of herself listening to Grande’s song on Twitter and then followed it up with her own song ‘Mine’ from her ‘1992’ mixtape. Nokia then said the song “sounded really familiar” and seemingly accused Grande of copying. She said: “Does that sound familiar to you? ‘Cause that sound really familiar to me.”

Nokia re-released her 2014 debut full-length ‘Metallic Butterfly’ in December last lear, pairing the remastered record with a candid handwritten note she penned upon ‘Metallic Butterfly”s original release four and a half years ago.

Originally self-released as a mixtape, ‘Metallic Butterfly’ has now been remastered and expanded to include three bonus tracks – ‘Anomaly’, ‘Earth Is My Playground’ and ‘Versace Hottie’ – which were all recorded at the time.