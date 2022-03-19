Princess Nokia shares ‘No Effort’, her first new music of 2022

Princess Nokia has shared her first new music of 2022 – watch the video for new single ‘No Effort’ below.

The rapper ended 2021 by teaming up with Yung Baby Tate for a new track called ‘Boys Are From Mars’, which followed ‘It’s Not My Fault’ from March of last year.

The new track comes complete with a video directed by Travis Libin that sees Princess Nokia and her crew hanging out at a skatepark.

Check out the new track and video below.

In 2020, Princess Nokia released two albums simultaneously in ‘Everything Is Beautiful’ and ‘Everything Sucks’.

In a three-star review of the pair, NME said: “Thematically, ‘Everything Sucks’ and ‘Everything is Beautiful’ fail to deliver anything new. They have all the hallmarks of a Princess Nokia record – female empowerment, introspective monologues about her childhood and Bruja spirituality (a type of witchcraft practiced by some Latin American populations).

“Musically, she is yet to develop a cohesive sound […] ‘Everything Sucks’ often feels something like a musical patchwork quilt; all the sounds are stitched together but remain distinctly separate. Perhaps, given Princess Nokia’s notoriously protean nature, this is the point of this whole project.”

2021 also saw Princess Nokia collaborate with Ashnikko on the track ‘Slumber Party’, which appeared on the pop star’s ‘Demidevil’ mixtape, which came out back in January of last year.