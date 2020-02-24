Princess Nokia to release new album ‘Everything Is Beautiful’ this week

Princess Nokia has confirmed she’ll release her new album ‘Everything Is Beautiful’ on February 28, one of two new releases from the New York rapper.

The record was written and recorded over the course of two years in New York, Puerto Rico and LA.

The album, which is led by new single ‘Green Eggs & Ham’, is described as “a representation of the sensitive, feminine side of the gender fluid artist”.

‘Gemini’, which also features on the album, sees the New York rapper exploring a wide range of influences, from hip-hop royalty like A Tribe Called Quest to the gothic rock of The Doors with their refrain of “riders on the storm.”

Discussing her new work, she told NME in 2019: “I can talk about it freely because I’m not giving you too much, but I’m giving you just enough. “I’ve got a hip-hop and soul record coming out, and it’s incredible. It’s probably my best work I’ve ever made so far, which will only last ‘til the next one after that.”

She added: “It’s a really well composed, thought-out brilliantly musical project.

“I go back to hip-hop, acoustic, R’nB, soul, and there’s some Latin music on it. These lyrics are from the pages of my diary. It’s the diary of a young girl going through heartbreak, loss, betrayal, fame, insecurities, doubt, boundaries, self-care, and more than anything, healing.

“Healing as a young girl at the start of womanhood. Healing and being honest with everything that I’m feeling and experiencing, and bringing it into poetic light and making it very powerful.”