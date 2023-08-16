Princess of Wales reportedly attended Craig Richards’ Houghton Festival

Catherine, Princess of Wales has allegedly attended Craig Richards’ Houghton Festival over the weekend.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the princess was allegedly dining with her Norfolk neighbours, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, David and Rose, at their Palladian stately home, Houghton Hall. At the time, the Houghton Festival was taking place on their 1,000-acre estate.

A source told the publication that “After dinner, one of the guests suggested that Catherine go to the festival.” They added: “Catherine was nervous about the idea, but, after much discussion with her protection officers, she went with lots of security. William wasn’t there.”

Houghton, which is billed as Britain’s only 24-hour music festival that was first launched by DJ Craig Richards in 2017, was taking place on their 1,000-acre estate. This year, running from Thursday-Sunday, more than 200 artists including Ben UFO and Batu performed across 13 stages with more than 12,000 attendees.

A source close to The Evening Standard shared that the Princess allegedly visited the festival’s upscale dining experience, the Turntable & Napkin, where she drank spicy margaritas and left a £700 tip.

It is unknown if the Princess of Wales stayed for the rest of the festival to watch any specific performers or acts. According to the Daily Mail, Houghton is said to be her first time attending a music festival.

Back in June, William, The Prince of Wales was spotted dancing at KOKO nightclub in Camden. He was with his longtime friend Guy Pelly.